Today marks 1 year since Regency Hotel shooting

Image: RollingNews.ie

The murder sparked a feud that has claimed 11 lives

Today marks one year since the Regency Hotel shooting in Dublin.



33 year old David Byrne was killed in the attack, which is blamed for sparking the so-called Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Since then, 11 people have died in related attacks.

The shooting happened on a Friday afternoon during a boxing weigh-in.

Conor Feehan is crime reporter with the Irish Independent and says Gardaí were criticised for not monitoring the event: