Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

Trump was seeking immediate overturn of earlier ruling

The US Federal Appeals Court has rejected an application to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban.



The US Justice Department lodged the appeal after a judge temporarily blocked the president's executive order.

The decree bans people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Officials have a deadline of tomorrow to reply to this latest ruling, and submit more information.

The President has directly criticised the judge who made the original ruling in a court in Seattle.

The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017



