Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

by Today FM  05th Feb 2017  09:39
Today FM image

Trump was seeking immediate overturn of earlier ruling

The US Federal Appeals Court has rejected an application to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The US Justice Department lodged the appeal after a judge temporarily blocked the president's executive order.

The decree bans people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Officials have a deadline of tomorrow to reply to this latest ruling, and submit more information.

The President has directly criticised the judge who made the original ruling in a court in Seattle. 


