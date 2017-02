Turkish police round up 400 Islamic State suspects

File photo of Turkish police officers, Image: AP Photo/Halit Onur Sandal/Press Association Images

Authorities say some were planning attacks

Turkish police have arrested around 400 suspected members of Islamic State.



The suspects were arrested in a series of raids across the country.



About 150 of them were detained near the border with Syria, and 60 in the capital Ankara.



Turkish news agencies are reporting a number of those arrested are suspected of planning attacks.