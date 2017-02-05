Ian Bailey served with murder indictment by French courts

Ian Bailey arriving at the Four Courts, Dublin in 2015 | Image: RollingNews.ie

Journalist denies murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Ian Bailey's solicitor has confirmed his client's been served with a murder indictment by a French court.



Mr Bailey is the self-confessed chief suspect for the murder of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork, 20 years ago.



The courts here have ruled that the journalist cannot be extradited, due to lack of evidence.



But under French law the trial can go ahead in his absence.



Ian Bailey denies any role in the murder.



Solicitor Frank Buttimer says Mr Bailey was served with the court papers at his West Cork home: