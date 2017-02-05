Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

13:00 - 16:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life with Nadine O'Regan

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Ian Bailey served with murder indictment by French courts

by Today FM  05th Feb 2017  14:10
Today FM image

Ian Bailey arriving at the Four Courts, Dublin in 2015 | Image: RollingNews.ie

Journalist denies murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Ian Bailey's solicitor has confirmed his client's been served with a murder indictment by a French court.

Mr Bailey is the self-confessed chief suspect for the murder of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork, 20 years ago.

The courts here have ruled that the journalist cannot be extradited, due to lack of evidence.

But under French law the trial can go ahead in his absence.

Ian Bailey denies any role in the murder.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer says Mr Bailey was served with the court papers at his West Cork home:

  • Today FM image

    Ian Bailey served with murder indictment by French courts

    Today FM image

    Larwo: Chasing pack can't be trusted to catch Chelsea

    Today FM image

    McAteer: 'Liverpool have been found out'

    Today FM image

    Turkish police round up 400 Islamic State suspects

  • Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    Join The Cawley Camino 2017

    Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    The Ultimate Driving Playlist As Chosen By You

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos