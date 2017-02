Almost 700 Jobs In Three...

1 In 10 Couples Together Over 20 Years Celebrate Valentine's Day

New lovers are more likely to make an effort

Just one in ten couples who've been together more than 20 years, say they make an effort on Valentine's Day.

New lovers are more likely to go big on the celebrations, according to a new study by Groupon.

The number of couples going the extra mile falls, the longer they've been together and after 40 years, couples may not even bother marking it.

Where is the love people?!