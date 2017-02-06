Love it? Like it!

The Muslim Ban Could Be Reinstated After Final Decision

by Kim Buckley  06th Feb 2017  13:01
Today FM image

Trump has a deadline of today to file his arguments

The Muslim ban could be up and running again in the US if the Trump administration is successful in its arguments to reinstate the executive order.

The case is expected to continue today, with an afternoon deadline for parties on both sides of the argument.

It comes after President Trump's appeal to have his executive order immediately reinstated was rejected.

He has since hit out at the judges behind the decision.



Kim Buckley has this report:

