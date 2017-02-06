'Beckileaks'

Beckham denies any wrongdoing following email leak

David Beckham has reportedly refused to pay a million pounds to hackers who released damaging personal emails.



Nearly 19 million emails, communications and documents were accessed containing three years worth of information.





They allegedly include him attempting to use his charity work with UNICEF as part of a campaign to be knighted.



He also attacked Katherine Jenkins' OBE describing it as an 'f**king joke'.

A spokesperson for the sports star who is married to former Spice Girl and designer Victoria Beckham says he denies any wrongdoing and the emails have been taken out of context.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Caitlyn McBride is Style Editor with Independent.ie



