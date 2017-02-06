Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Live insects, a human nail & a cigarette butt found in food

by Sinead Spain  06th Feb 2017  14:39
Today FM image

Complaints to FSAI increase by 17%

A live insect in a dessert, a human nail in a takeaway and a cigarette butt in a bag of chips are some of the discoveries reported to the Food Safety Authority last year.

The FSAI got more than 3,200 complaints last year - a 17 per cent increase on 2015.  Contamination of food with foreign objects was frequently reported by consumers.

For example, one consumer reported a live insect found in a packaged dessert; a long black hair in garlic sauce; a human nail in a takeaway meal; pieces of glass in a dessert; plastic rope in a takeaway meal; and a cigarette butt in a bag of chips.Today FM Image

Other complaints relating to poor hygiene referred to dirty toilets; rats seen on the premises; dirty tables and floors: and one case of a staff member at a deli sneezing into their hands and then preparing sandwiches without washing their hands.

All complaints received by the Authority are followed up and investigated by enforcement officers across the country The Authority also offers advice and information and last year over 10, 000 queries were received from consumers; people working in the food service sector; manufacturers; retailers; researchers and consultants. The most popular questions related to the legislation on food labeling; allergens and additives.

  • Today FM image

    Pupils will not lose 10% of English paper

    Today FM image

    Tributes pour in for Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen

    Today FM image

    What does Joe Schmidt do next?

    Today FM image

    Live insects, a human nail & a cigarette butt found in food

  • Today FM image

    Weird And Wonderful Ads From The 2017 Super Bowl

    Today FM image

    Ah Sure Lookit, WHAT THE HELL IS IT???

    Today FM image

    The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 4th Feb 17

    Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos