Live insects, a human nail & a cigarette butt found in food

Complaints to FSAI increase by 17%

A live insect in a dessert, a human nail in a takeaway and a cigarette butt in a bag of chips are some of the discoveries reported to the Food Safety Authority last year.

The FSAI got more than 3,200 complaints last year - a 17 per cent increase on 2015. Contamination of food with foreign objects was frequently reported by consumers.

For example, one consumer reported a live insect found in a packaged dessert; a long black hair in garlic sauce; a human nail in a takeaway meal; pieces of glass in a dessert; plastic rope in a takeaway meal; and a cigarette butt in a bag of chips.

Other complaints relating to poor hygiene referred to dirty toilets; rats seen on the premises; dirty tables and floors: and one case of a staff member at a deli sneezing into their hands and then preparing sandwiches without washing their hands.

All complaints received by the Authority are followed up and investigated by enforcement officers across the country The Authority also offers advice and information and last year over 10, 000 queries were received from consumers; people working in the food service sector; manufacturers; retailers; researchers and consultants. The most popular questions related to the legislation on food labeling; allergens and additives.