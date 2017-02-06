Love it? Like it!

Pupils will not lose 10% of English paper

by Juliette Gash  06th Feb 2017  15:02
Today FM image

File photo: RollingNews.ie

Minister moves to reassure Junior Cert students

The Education Minister says pupils in ASTI schools will still be able to get 10 percent of their English paper.

The union last week rejected a pay deal, meaning the dispute over the new Junior Cycle continues.

There were fears up to 40 thousand junior cycle pupils would lose 10 percent of their marks.

But the State Examinations Commission says pupils who missed out on the class-based assessment will have a second opportunity to sit it at the end of April.

Ensuring the integrity of the State examinations and equity for all students are core principles of the SEC. The SEC is responsible for the Final Examinations within Junior Cycle. The SEC has noted that concerns have been raised that some Junior Cycle students may not have opportunities to complete all elements of the SEC’s Junior Cycle Final Examination in English in 2017.

Post-primary schools were advised in December 2016 of a second window for the completion by third year students of Junior Cycle English of the second classroom based assessment (CBA) and Assessment Task. The new window for the Assessment Task, which forms part of the Final Examination and which is marked by the SEC, will be in the week beginning 24 April.

Today FM Image

Minister Richard Bruton says schools have a duty to facilitate state exams, and he says that teachers aren't being asked to do the assessments;

