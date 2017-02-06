Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Appeal for leniency for boy who killed man when he was 14

by Today FM  06th Feb 2017  16:34
Today FM image

Lorcan O'Reilly was stabbed at Halloween bonfire in Dublin

A judge has been asked to extend as much leniency as he can to a teenage boy who killed a young man in Dublin.

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, admitted stabbing Lorcan O'Reilly to death at a Halloween bonfire at the Oliver Bond flats complex in 2015.

He was just 14 at the time.

Lorcan's father Patrick said in his victim impact statement, that his son was killed when he was only 21 and was "ready to reach out and grab life".

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

  • Today FM image

    Appeal for leniency for boy who killed man when he was 14

    Today FM image

    Two Irish arrested after armed incident in Amsterdam

    Today FM image

    Is Robbie Keane set for a move to Dubai?

    Today FM image

    Pupils will not lose 10% of English paper

  • Today FM image

    Weird And Wonderful Ads From The 2017 Super Bowl

    Today FM image

    Ah Sure Lookit, WHAT THE HELL IS IT???

    Today FM image

    Whoever Mixed Ed Sheeran With The Teletubbies Is A Genius

    Today FM image

    The Beat Goes On Playlist Sat 4th Feb 17

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos