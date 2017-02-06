Appeal for leniency for boy who killed man when he was 14

Lorcan O'Reilly was stabbed at Halloween bonfire in Dublin

A judge has been asked to extend as much leniency as he can to a teenage boy who killed a young man in Dublin.



The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, admitted stabbing Lorcan O'Reilly to death at a Halloween bonfire at the Oliver Bond flats complex in 2015.

He was just 14 at the time.

Lorcan's father Patrick said in his victim impact statement, that his son was killed when he was only 21 and was "ready to reach out and grab life".

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports: