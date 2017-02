Obamas to receive Freedom of Dublin

Barack and Michelle Obama arrive at Dublin Airport in 2011 | Image: RollingNews.ie

Left wing councillors walk out in protest

Dublin City Council has granted the Freedom of Dublin City to Barack and Michelle Obama.



Councillors voted this evening to bestow the honour on the former US President and First Lady.



However, councillors belonging to the Anti Austerity Alliance, People Before Profit and the Workers Party walked out in protest at the decision.



They say they are opposed to offering them Freedom of the City, because of US drone air strikes carried out under President Obama.