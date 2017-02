Health Minister Says He's Ashamed By Hospital Waiting Lists

It's emerged tens of thousands of patients aren't on official lists

The Health Minister says he'll do everything he can to reduce waiting lists in the next year.

Simon Harris has also admitted the situation makes him feel ashamed.

It follows an RTE Investigates programme that found tens of thousands of patients aren't included on official waiting lists.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund says the figures are compiled using "international best practices".

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly doesn't accept that explanation: