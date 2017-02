Syrian Officials Guilty Of Mass Hangings At 'Slaughterhouse' Prison

According to a report by Amnesty International

Amnesty International claims up to 13-thousand prisoners have been executed in mass hangings at a jail in Syria since 2011.

The charity says systematic torture is carried out at Saydnaya prison - which detainees call 'the slaughterhouse'.

It wants a UN investigation.

Activist Diab Serrih spent five years there: