Man Charged With Fraud Due In Court

He was arrested yesterday in connection with alleged investment fraud and money laundering.

A man is due in court in Dublin this morning in connection with a fraud of up to five million euro.

He was arrested yesterday during an investigation into alleged investment fraud and money laundering.



A significant amount of money held in Irish banks has also been frozen.

Another man arrested remains in custody in Dun Laoghaire Garda station.