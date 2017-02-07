Film Studios Taking Action Against Illegal Downloading In Ireland

More than 1 million people illegally download and stream in Ireland

Film and TV studios are taking action against illegal streaming sites working in Ireland.

The Commercial Court heard yesterday that 1.3 million people people in this country may be downloading illegally.

However the Irish Times says the legal action isn't being taken against individual consumers, but targets nine of the State's main internet providers.

The six studios involved in the case are members of the Motion Picture Association.

Eoin O'Dell is a Senior Legal Lecturer in Trinity College - he says the law is on the movie-makers' side: