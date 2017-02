Michelle And Barack Obama To Be Granted The Freedom Of Dublin

However some Councillors are unhappy

Barack Obama will soon be able to take lambs to graze in Stephen’s Green in Dublin City Centre as he is to be awarded the Freedom of the City.

The former US President and his wife Michelle will be granted the city’s highest honour after a vote at a Dublin City Council meeting last night.

However some Councillors opposed the motion and staged a walk out in protest.

Kim Buckley has this report