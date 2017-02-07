Full inquiry ordered into 'smearing' of Garda whistleblowers

Image: RollingNews.ie

Commission of Investigation cleared by Cabinet

A full Commission of Investigation is to be set up into allegations of a smear campaign against two Garda whistleblowers.



The inquiry has been agreed following a report by a retired High Court judge, Iarfhlaith O'Neill, which was presented at Cabinet today.



The report investigated claims that two Garda whistleblowers were subject to intimidation from senior officials in the force.



It's previously been reported that Justice O'Neill heard 'contradictory' claims from various Garda members about the extent of any such smear campaign.