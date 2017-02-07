First supervised drug facility in Dublin 'by October'

Minister says no extra risk of overdoses

Dublin could have its first supervised facility for drug injection before the end of the year.



It's after the cabinet today approved legislation to set up such a facility.



Drug users will have access to sterile injecting equipment, while trained staff will be on hand in case of an overdose.



The junior minister responsible, Catherine Byrne, says the legislation will start its journey through the Oireachtas this month, and that she hopes the first facility can be open by September or October.

She says there is no reason to think people would take drugs in higher doses, simply because they are supervised - as this hasn't been the case in other cities with similar facilities.