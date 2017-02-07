Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

First supervised drug facility in Dublin 'by October'

by Gavan Reilly  07th Feb 2017  14:21
Today FM image

Minister says no extra risk of overdoses

Dublin could have its first supervised facility for drug injection before the end of the year.

It's after the cabinet today approved legislation to set up such a facility.

Drug users will have access to sterile injecting equipment, while trained staff will be on hand in case of an overdose.

The junior minister responsible, Catherine Byrne, says the legislation will start its journey through the Oireachtas this month, and that she hopes the first facility can be open by September or October.

She says there is no reason to think people would take drugs in higher doses, simply because they are supervised - as this hasn't been the case in other cities with similar facilities.

  • Today FM image

    Man charged in connection with fraud investigation

    Today FM image

    Have those tricky conversations with your kids

    Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'Megan thinks nobody cares about her'

    Today FM image

    First supervised drug facility in Dublin 'by October'

  • Today FM image

    Laois Man To Cycle 4,500KM Offroad Along The Rockies For...

    Today FM image

    Weird And Wonderful Ads From The 2017 Super Bowl

    Today FM image

    Irish Lads In Sydney Get Creative Sneaking Into A Music...

    Today FM image

    Win a tasty €1,000 with liberte

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos