LISTEN: 'Megan thinks nobody cares about her'

Megan

Mum of scoliosis patient speaks out

13 year old Megan Halvey from Limerick is one of those who featured in last night's Living On The List documentary on RTE.

She has scoliosis and was diagnosed in September 2014.

She's still waiting for an operation and so far has no date for it.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to her Mam Sharon Halvey Ryan about how hard it is for Megan to be left waiting:

Pic - RTE