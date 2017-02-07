Have those tricky conversations with your kids

Kids take part in Safer Internet Day

Parents urged to talk about internet safety

Parents are being advised to learn how to talk to their kids about their behaviour online  as part of Safer Internet Day.



Webwise has set up a Parenting Hub with advice for the awkward questions.



70 thousand Irish students are taking part in activities to promote safer and more responsible internet use.



Juliette Gash reports;

Talk to your child about what they do online from PDST Technology in Education on Vimeo.