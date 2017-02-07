Have those tricky conversations with your kids

Close
Parents are being advised to learn how to talk to their kids about their behaviour online as part of Safer Internet Day.
Webwise has set up a Parenting Hub with advice for the awkward questions.
70 thousand Irish students are taking part in activities to promote safer and more responsible internet use.
Juliette Gash reports;
Talk to your child about what they do online from PDST Technology in Education on Vimeo.
Pls like & RT to prove to @StMarysSchoolRC children how far a pic can travel. Learning to stay safe online #SID2017 #SaferInternetDay pic.twitter.com/W7lHd8JwD1— Philip Roddy (@philip_roddy) February 6, 2017