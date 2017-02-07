Man charged in connection with fraud investigation

Gardai investigate €5 Million fraud case



A man has appeared in court accused of using a false name to deceive an investor out of almost 60-thousand-euro.

David Piele, a UK national with an address at Rectory Way in Bray, Co. Wicklow, was arrested as part of an investigation into a 5m fraud.

He was arrested at his home yesterday morning. Kari Wahlstorm, a Swedish investor, claims he was deceived into handing over Stg £52,000.

He told Gardaí he took a photo of Mr. Piele who he claims was using the alias David Marshall and that he would be able to identify him. Detective Garda Siobhan Moore said it would be alleged that Mr. Wahlstrom handed over the money in the belief that he was paying for some land that would benefit from Government grants.

Judge Anne Watkins granted bail despite the objections of Gardaí who raised concerns about the possibility of him leaving the country. The court heard hes from the UK but is living in Bray with his partner and their two children.

A cash lodgement of 5,000 was made to secure his bail this afternoon and he also had to sign a bond for another 5,000. Hes due back in court next month.





