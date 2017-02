Man killed in Monaghan crash

Image: RollingNews.ie

Two women also injured

A man in his 30s has died after a crash involving three cars in Co. Monaghan.

It happened on the N2 between Monaghan Town and Emyvale at 12.20.

Two women in a second car were seriously injured and are being treated in Cavan General Hospital, the driver of the third car was uninjured.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and advise motorists that the road remains closed for the time being.