Commissioner unlikely to stand aside for Whistleblower Inquiry

by Today FM  07th Feb 2017  20:17
Image: RollingNews.ie

Image: RollingNews.ie

Gardaí say they will co-operate fully

The Gardaí have welcomed plans to establish a Commission of Investigation into allegations of a smear campaign against whistleblowers in the force.

In a statement, it says "An Garda Síochána will co-operate fully with the Commission".

Today FM Image
The conduct of several senior Gardai - including the Commissioner herself -is to be investigated by a Commission of Investigation.

It follows claims from one sergeant that he was instructed to discredit the whistleblower Maurice McCabe, by senior Gardaí including Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan.

It is believed Commissioner O'Sullivan will not have to step aside while the inquiry gets underway, although this could not be confirmed by Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald earlier:

Today FM Image

