Cannabis grow house raided in Carlow

Close
Gardaí have discovered cannabis plants worth an estimated €250,000 at a grow house in Carlow.
Gardaí searched the premises in Killendmond, Borris Co. Carlow this evening (Tuesday) and discovered a fully operational grow house.
The plants were at a mature stage of growth and are thought to be worth a quarter of a million euro.
One man in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The house is sealed off for a forensic technical examination which is currently taking place.