Cannabis grow house raided in Carlow

Plants worth €250,000 seized

Gardaí have discovered cannabis plants worth an estimated €250,000 at a grow house in Carlow.



Gardaí searched the premises in Killendmond, Borris Co. Carlow this evening (Tuesday) and discovered a fully operational grow house.



The plants were at a mature stage of growth and are thought to be worth a quarter of a million euro.



One man in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.



The house is sealed off for a forensic technical examination which is currently taking place.



