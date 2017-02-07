Love it? Like it!

2 charged over alleged investment fraud & money laundering

by Today FM  07th Feb 2017  20:32
Man accused of having €1.9m in criminal proceeds

A second man has appeared in court charged in connection with an investigation into alleged investment fraud and money laundering.

41-year-old Garret Hevey was arrested yesterday morning at his home at Brookdene in Shankill, Co. Dublin.

Earlier, 40-year-old UK national David Piele, who lives at Rectory Way in Bray, Co. Wicklow, appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court charged with deceiving a man called Kari Wahlstorm out of £52,000 at an AIB in Dún Laoghaire last February.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

