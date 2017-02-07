Gardai raid grow houses in Carlow and Galway

Close
Gardaí have seized cannabis plants and drugs worth almost €700,000 during operations in Galway, Carlow and Wicklow.
Two men have been arrested.
Gardaí found cannabis plants worth an estimated €250,000 at a grow house in Killendmond near Borris Co. Carlow this evening
A man in his 20s was arrested and is being held at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Meanwhile, Gardaí in Co Galway found cannabis plants worth an estimated €450,000 in a raid on grow house at a premises in Farnaght, near Corrnamona.
Gardaí say the raid followed the arrest a man in his forties at the Sally Gap in Wicklow.
Cannabis Herb with a street value of €2,000 was found in the man's car.
He is being held at Wicklow Garda station.