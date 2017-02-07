Love it? Like it!

Gardai raid grow houses in Carlow and Galway

by Today FM  07th Feb 2017  22:37
Today FM image

A cannabis grow house found near Corrnamona, Co Galway

Cannabis plants & drugs worth over €700,000 seized

Gardaí have seized cannabis plants and drugs worth almost €700,000 during operations in Galway, Carlow and Wicklow.

Two men have been arrested.

Gardaí found cannabis plants worth an estimated €250,000 at a grow house in Killendmond near Borris Co. Carlow this evening

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being held at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Co Galway found cannabis plants worth an estimated €450,000 in a raid on grow house at a premises in Farnaght, near Corrnamona.

Gardaí say the raid followed the arrest a man in his forties at the Sally Gap in Wicklow.

Cannabis Herb with a street value of €2,000 was found in the man's car.

He is being held at Wicklow Garda station.



