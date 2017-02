Fears For Jobs At Hewlett-Packard

80% Of Women Wouldn't Let A...

A Decision On Trump's Muslim Ban Will Be Made This Week

Legal arguments have concluded

A lawyer arguing against Donald Trump's travel ban has told a US appeals court it's motivated by religious discrimination.

The president wants his executive order reinstated after judges forced the government to lift it last week.

A ruling's due in the next few days.

Justice department lawyer August Flentje addressed the hearing in San Francisco by phone - and told the court the ban was needed for safety reasons.