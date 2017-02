80% Of Women Wouldn't Let A Man Pick Their Clothes

Make-up is also a no go

8 out of 10 women said they would never trust a man to buy their clothes, or choose anything they would want to wear.

About half would not let their man do a weekly shop on his own in case they over spent.

92% wouldn't trust men to buy their make up, and 7 in 10 were uncomfortable about letting a man buy homeware without them!

Surprise, surprise, jewellery was the only thing women seemed happy to let a man buy, with 71% giving their choices the thumbs up.