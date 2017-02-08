500 job losses set for HP Inc

Close
500 people working at HP Inc in Co. Kildare are to lose their jobs over the next 12 months as the printing plant closes.
Hewlett Packard had announced last October that it was to cut thousands of jobs.
Juliette Gash reports from Leixlip;
The General Manager of HP Inc says staff were shocked and disappointed at the news this morning.
Maurice O’Connell said the company would offer an enhanced redundancy package to employees – some of whom have worked here for 22 years.
Mr O’Connell said there would be some redeployment opportunities for some staff;
BREAKING: Leixlip HP print plant to close. All 500 staff to be affected @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/pdiOwgSJ1o— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) February 8, 2017