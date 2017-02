HSE Head Says It Can't Afford The New National Children's Hospital

Heart Children Ireland says it's disappointed

A children's charity says its devastated after the head of the HSE said it can't afford to build the new national children's hospital.

Yesterday Tony O'Brien told a Dail Committee that the Executive isn't even in a position to sign contracts on the project.

Heart Children Ireland - which works with children born with congential heart disease - is calling on the Government to invest in current paediatric services.

Kim Buckley has this report