Tara Palmer Tomkinson has died

by Sinead Spain  08th Feb 2017  18:48
Today FM image

Former 'it' girl was 45


Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died at the age of 45.

The TV presenter and model was found dead at her home in south west London this afternoon.

She was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year but only started receiving treatment last month.

Her death's being treated as unexplained and isn't thought to be suspicious.

 

Met Police Statement on Tara Palmer Tomkinson

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

The Coroner has been informed.

 

