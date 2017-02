Nurses And Midwives To Strike From March 7th

Proposals put forward are 'too little too late'

Nurses and midwives are to commence nationwide industrial action from March 7th.

It's after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation rejected proposals to address what it says is 'a recruitment and retention crisis' in the health service.

SIPTU has also confirmed that its members will be supporting INMO colleagues.

General Secretary of the INMO Liam Doran, says the proposals that were put forward this week were 'too little too late':