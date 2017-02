Up to Speed: What to know about...

Most People Turn To Mammy For Advice

Then they turn to dad

When it comes to asking for advice, most people turn to their mother.

Friends and fathers are the next most likely source for help in making life's big decisions.

25% of women turn to mam for help compared with 16% of men. 7% of women go to dad for help compared with 11% of men.

4% of people said they use online forums for advice, and just 3% opt for self help websites