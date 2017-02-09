Cosmetic Surgery Apps for Kids

Cosmetic Surgery

Thousands sign petition to have them banned

Calls are being made for cosmetic surgery games aimed at children to be banned.



Thousands of them are available through Apple, Android, Google and Amazon app stores.

The games feature animated characters and promote botox, eyelid surgey, nose jobs and liposuction.

Endangered Bodies - an organisation which promotes positive body image - has launched a petition calling for these games to be banned.

So far thousands of people have been getting involved using the #SurgeryIsNotAGame hashtag.

Over 14000 signatures! Keep the support coming for the #surgeryisnotagame campaign! https://t.co/gBAkcHLL2b — EB Ireland (@eb_ireland) February 8, 2017

Just a handful of the cosmetic surgery apps aimed at children. This has to stop. Please sign our petition https://t.co/S5ONFhXQtF pic.twitter.com/JJC02XgmBz — ShapeYourCulture (@ShapeYrCulture) February 9, 2017

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Deirdre Cowman from Endangered Bodies Ireland









