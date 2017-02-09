€25k spend on Greening worth €10m

One World Trade Centre

Almost 300 buildings to go green

Almost 300 buildings around the world will be going green for St Patricks Day.





Tourism Ireland says last years spend of 25 thousand euro on the Global Greening initiative was worth 10 million in advertising terms.





The Tourism Minister meanwhile expects every Minister will be travelling abroad for March 17th  after a reduced programme last year.

Every Minister will travel abroad for St Patrick's Day. No details where yet @Shane_RossTD @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/PTrZNNtNcy — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) February 9, 2017

Juliette Gash reports;

