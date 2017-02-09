Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

€25k spend on Greening worth €10m

by Juliette Gash  09th Feb 2017  12:46
Today FM image

One World Trade Centre

Almost 300 buildings to go green

Almost 300 buildings around the world will be going green for St Patricks Day.


Today FM Image
Tourism Ireland says last years spend of 25 thousand euro on the Global Greening initiative was worth 10 million in advertising terms.

Today FM Image

The Tourism Minister meanwhile expects every Minister will be travelling abroad for March 17th  after a reduced programme last year.

 

 

Juliette Gash reports;

Today FM Image

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Last Night On The Paul McLoone Show

    Today FM image

    Tanaiste reasserts support for under-fire Garda Commissioner

    Today FM image

    Two changes to the Ireland team to play Italy

    Today FM image

    Organisations Encouraged To Use Plain English

  • Today FM image

    Tara Palmer Tomkinson has died

    Today FM image

    This Unfortunately Named Unicorn Could Never Be Sold In Ireland

    Today FM image

    Gift Paul Kimmage 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

    Today FM image

    Man Charged With Fraud Due In Court

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos