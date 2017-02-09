Love it? Like it!

900 jobs lost at Tesco - Mandate trade union

by Juliette Gash  09th Feb 2017  16:03
Today FM image

Tesco store

Workers complain of intimidation

The trade union Mandate says 900 workers have been forced to take redundancy by their employer Tesco over the past year.

Staff at nine stores will go on strike on Valentines Day next week, a further 5 stores will join the strike on February 17th.

Tesco has asked staff to accept a recent recommendation by the WRC.

Mary, whos worked at Tesco for over 20 years says long-standing workers have been badly treated;

In its statement, Tesco called on Mandate to accept the Labour Court Recommendation and urged the union to

"re-think its plan to damage the company with a strike.  The call comes as the sixth store out of the small number balloted has rejected strike. 

 It is most unusual that Mandate is refusing to accept the Labour Court’s Recommendation on flexibility changes to pre-1996 terms and conditions, a Recommendation which they themselves had sought.  The Recommendation protects colleagues’ rate of pay with 90 per cent actually getting a pay rate increase under the Labour Court proposals.

It is our intention that all Tesco stores will open for business as usual next Tuesday, 14th February 2017 if the strike proceeds."

Today FM Image

The stores affected by strikes next week are below;

The nine Tesco stores due to strike on St. Valentine’s Day include:

  • Tesco, Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2
  • Tesco, Ballyfermot Rd, Ballyfermot Upper, Dublin 10
  • Tesco, Vevay Road, Bray, Co Wicklow
  • Tesco, Clearwater Shopping Centre, 11 Finglas Road, Dublin 11
  • Tesco, Rear Main Street, Deanscurragh, Longford
  • Tesco, Navan Town Centre, Kennedy Rd, Dillonsland, Navan, Co. Meath
  • Tesco, O’Connell St, Abbeyquarter North, Sligo
  • Tesco, Manor West Retail Park, Ratass, Tralee, Co. Kerry
  • Tesco, Tullamore Retail Park, Portarlington Road, Cloncollig, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

The five new stores due to strike on Friday, 17th February include:

  1. Tesco, Artane Castle Shopping Centre, Kilmore Rd, Beaumont, Dublin 5
  2. Tesco, Market Square, Ballina, Co. Mayo
  3. Tesco, Churchview Road, Kilbogget, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin
  4. Tesco, Roselawn Shopping Centre, Roselawn Rd, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15
  5. Tesco, Unit 9 /10, Monaghan Shopping Centre, Dawson St, Tirkeenan, Monaghan
