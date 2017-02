US Court Refuses To Reinstate...

Contraception App Given The Go Ahead

There are claims is as effective as The Pill

A contraception app that uses body temperature to track a woman's menstrual cycle has been given granted medical approval

Natural Cycles records a woman's daily temperature and uses an algorithm to plot fertility on a calendar.

If it goes red than couples are advised to use a condom.

In a clinical study of 4,000 women in 2016, it was claimed to be as effective as the contraceptive pill.