US Court Refuses To Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

by Kim Buckley  10th Feb 2017  07:30
Today FM image

Picture by Evan Vucci AP/Press Association Images

The case is likely to go to the Supreme Court

An American appeals court has refused to reinstate Donald Trump's ban on travellers from seven mostly Muslim nations.

It said the government had no evidence that anyone from the seven countries named has committed a terror attack in the United States.

The US government had argued the ban was lawful - and the case is now likely to go to the Supreme Court for a final decision

He's told reporters he expects to win the case eventually.


