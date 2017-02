Scientific Formula For Good Dancing Revealed

Beyoncé eat your heart out

After splitting the atom and landing a robot on mars, scientists have finally cracked the deepest mystery of them all... the secret to looking good on the dance floor!

Apparently worst thing you can do is to move predictable and mechanically.

It turns out the trick for women is to vigorously swing your hips, arms and thighs. Men should move their necks and chests more and waggle their right knees!