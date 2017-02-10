Love it? Like it!

Report recommends use of medicinal cannabis

by Susan Keogh  10th Feb 2017  12:37
New pilot programme announced

People with MS, severe epilepsy and chemotherapy patients could soon be given medicinal cannabis to alleviate their symptoms.

A pilot programme for compassionate access for certain patients has been announced.

It comes on the back of a new HPRA report which found scientific evidence supporting the widespread use of it is insufficient and sometimes conflicting.

But the drug will be allowed to treat certain conditions in a controlled manner.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to CEO of the HRPA Lorraine Nolan about the new programme:


The Health Minister Simon Harris says this 5-year pilot scheme will help to determine the future of medicinal cannabis in Ireland: 

 

