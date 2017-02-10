Love it? Like it!

Daffodil Day to take place March 24th

by Juliette Gash  10th Feb 2017  12:40
Today FM image

€66m raised for Cancer Society since 1988

The Irish Cancer Society is launching its 30th annual Daffodil Day today  which takes place on March 24th.

Collectors for the event, the longest running of its kind in Ireland  have raised over 66 million for the charity since 1988.

Juliette Gash caught up with some of the volunteers;
Today FM Image

Dora and Daff Man have been collecting for Daffodil Day for years.

 

