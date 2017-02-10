Daffodil Day to take place March 24th

Close
The Irish Cancer Society is launching its 30th annual Daffodil Day today which takes place on March 24th.
Collectors for the event, the longest running of its kind in Ireland have raised over 66 million for the charity since 1988.
Juliette Gash caught up with some of the volunteers;
Dora and Daff Man have been collecting for Daffodil Day for years.
We're here at Croke Park for the launch of Daffodil Day with Daff Man and Minister for Health @SimonHarrisTD #DaffodilDay pic.twitter.com/EptwdZMETt— Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) February 10, 2017