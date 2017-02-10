Daffodil Day to take place March 24th

€66m raised for Cancer Society since 1988

The Irish Cancer Society is launching its 30th annual Daffodil Day today  which takes place on March 24th.



Collectors for the event, the longest running of its kind in Ireland  have raised over 66 million for the charity since 1988.



Juliette Gash caught up with some of the volunteers;



Dora and Daff Man have been collecting for Daffodil Day for years.