Cigs seized in Swords, Dublin

Slovakian woman questioned

27,000 unstamped cigarettes have been seized in North County Dublin.

The were found during a search of an apartment in Swords.

The contraband 'Marlboro Gold' and 'L&M" cigatettes have a retail value of more than €14,175.

This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €11,300.

A Slovakian woman in her 30's has been questioned.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.