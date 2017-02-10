Zappone insists she told other ministers of Tusla's McCabe smear

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone speaks to the media in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin | Image: RollingNews.ie

Justice minister yesterday told Dáil she had no knowledge

The Minister for Children has insisted she informed the "relevant Government colleagues" about Tusla's role in spreading claims about Maurice McCabe.

But four other ministers have told Today FM there was no mention of it at Cabinet earlier this week, when the treatment of McCabe was being discussed.

She's confirmed that she met Maurice McCabe and his wife two weeks ago - and had been aware of the involvement of Tusla since a week earlier.

AND she insists that that during the course of that period, she informed "relevant government ministers".

But that appears to contradict the justice minister, Frances Fitzgerald - who yesterday told the Dáil she wasn't aware of Garda contact with ANY other state agencies about McCabe, save for the Garda Ombudsman Commission.



In other words, she said she was not aware of any contact between Gardai and Tusla. A statement is expected from her this afternoon.

Zappone also says she first found out about the Tusla issue when McCabe's wife rang the office of the Minister of Health, which passed it on.

Simon Harris says he was NOT aware of this - and only first found out about it this afternoon.

Her statement also claims that Zappone "was always of the view that Tusla would form part of the investigation by the Commission of Inquiry".

However, four cabinet sources have told Today FM that Zappone did not contribute to Tuesday's cabinet discussion about the terms of reference, which in fact did not include any role for Túsla.