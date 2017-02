Off-Duty Garda Guilty Of Assaulting Two Women

Brian Hanrahan had denied the charges

An off duty garda has been found guilty of assaulting two women in Co Tipperary last year.

34-year old Brian Hanrahan, from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, denied that he had punched two women in a row over a lift near Nenagh on March 6th 2016.

He denied the charges saying he was acting in self defence after one of the women attacked him .

He's been found guilty of two charges of assault at Nenagh District Court.