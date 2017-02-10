KBC reaffirms commitment to Ireland

Credits bank's profitability, young population

KBC Bank says its here to stay after confirming its commitment to Ireland.



On Wednesday, the bank shut down speculation it was pulling out of the market, alleviating the fears of over 1000 staff.



Among the reasons to affirm Ireland as a core market are the young population, growing economy and positive economic outlook.

Group CEO KBC Bank Johan Thijs with CEO KBC Bank Ireland Wim Verbraeken, photo courtesy Naoise Culhane



Group CEO, Johan Thijs