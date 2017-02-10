KBC reaffirms commitment to Ireland

Close
KBC Bank says its here to stay after confirming its commitment to Ireland.
On Wednesday, the bank shut down speculation it was pulling out of the market, alleviating the fears of over 1000 staff.
Among the reasons to affirm Ireland as a core market are the young population, growing economy and positive economic outlook.
Group CEO KBC Bank Johan Thijs with CEO KBC Bank Ireland Wim Verbraeken, photo courtesy Naoise Culhane
Group CEO, Johan Thijs
.@KBCBank not planning to acquire insurance business here at present. But group CEO confirms Ireland as core market @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/siY4dHshbK— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) February 10, 2017