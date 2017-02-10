Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Taoiseach, Tanaiste not told of Tusla's role in Garda smear

by Gavan Reilly  10th Feb 2017  19:03
Today FM image

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone speaks to the media in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin | Image: RollingNews.ie

Children's minister met the McCabes but didn't tell others why

It's emerged tonight that both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste had been told Katherine Zappone was meeting the Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe - but not the reasons why.

Pressure is building on the children's minister, who knew of Tusla's role in spreading baseless allegations against McCabe up to three weeks ago, but didn't inform the rest of cabinet.

Zappone says she found out about Tusla's role in the smear campaign up to three weeks ago, and met Maurice and Lorraine McCabe to discuss it on January 18th.

She said she had "informed relevant government ministers" at the time - but declined to say who they were.

This evening in a statement Frances Fitzgerald said Zappone informed her of the meeting with the McCabes - but not of the reasons why.

A spokesman also confirmed that Enda Kenny too, was aware of the meeting but not the reasons for it.

Four cabinet sources told Today FM that Zappone did not inform cabinet of the Tusla issue, when they were discussing an inquiry into McCabe's alleged mistreatment last Tuesday.

This means that when the Cabinet discussed the terms of reference for the new Charleton Inquiry last Tuesday, Zappone was the only one aware of the Tusla issue.

Inquiry to be expanded

Government sources this evening pointed to the draft terms of reference which told Justice Peter Charleton to investigate the circumstances of a criminal allegation against McCabe allegedly being shared to journalists.

However Fitzgerald last night conceded that the terms of reference should be broadened to explicitly take in the Tusla issue - in a seeming concession that it may otherwise have been overlooked by the inquiry.

The fact that the Tusla issue was not explicitly brought to cabinet, in time to inform the discussion on the terms of reference, is likely to infuriate some ministers.

Zappone is currently outside the country - and next Tuesday's cabinet meeting is likely to be highly charged.

In her statement earlier, Zappone had also said she first found out about the Tusla issue when McCabe's wife rang the office of the Minister of Health, which passed it on.

Simon Harris told Today FM he was NOT aware of this - and only first found out about it this afternoon.

  • Today FM image

    Workers At Dublin Bus To Be Balloted For Industrial Action

    Today FM image

    Taoiseach, Tanaiste not told of Tusla's role in Garda smear

    Today FM image

    KBC reaffirms commitment to Ireland

    Today FM image

    Off-Duty Garda Guilty Of Assaulting Two Women

  • Today FM image

    Irish Lad Has A Tinder Nightmare On Dublin Bus

    Today FM image

    Rescued Irish Golden Retrievers Can't Be Split Up

    Today FM image

    This Unfortunately Named Unicorn Could Never Be Sold In Ireland

    Today FM image

    Wonder Woman Sinead Kane's 7 Marathons, 7 Continents in 7...

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos