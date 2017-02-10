Workers At Dublin Bus To Be Balloted For Industrial Action

Image: RollingNews.ie

NBRU members say the company has reneged on the WRC agreement

Workers at Dublin Bus are to be balloted for industrial action.

The vote among National Bus and Rail Workers Union members is to take place this coming Thursday and Friday.

The union says it's because Dublin Bus has failed to honour the terms of the WRC agreement - which was devised back at the end of September.

Specifically it says the payrises agreed at the WRC were to become pensionable and the company has failed to do this.

There was a temporary accommodation period which ended on January 31st 2017.

Then CIE asked for a one month extension which the NBRU refused to grant as it said it would alter the WRC agreement without consent of its members who had already agreeed to the original terms

Dublin Bus now says that it's not in a position to restore the agreed link between pay and pensions as per the WRC agreement

General Secretary of the NBRU Dermot O'Leary says this means they've breached the agreement so union has no choice but to ballot for strike action: