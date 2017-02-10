Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Workers At Dublin Bus To Be Balloted For Industrial Action

by Today FM  10th Feb 2017  19:31
Today FM image

Image: RollingNews.ie

NBRU members say the company has reneged on the WRC agreement

Workers at Dublin Bus are to be balloted for industrial action.

The vote among National Bus and Rail Workers Union members is to take place this coming Thursday and Friday.

The union says it's because Dublin Bus has failed to honour the terms of the WRC agreement - which was devised back at the end of September.

Specifically it says the payrises agreed at the WRC were to become pensionable and the company has failed to do this.

There was a temporary accommodation period which ended on January 31st 2017.

Then CIE asked for a one month extension which the NBRU refused to grant as it said it would alter the WRC agreement without consent of its members who had already agreeed to the original terms

Dublin Bus now says that it's not in a position to restore the agreed link between pay and pensions as per the WRC agreement

General Secretary of the NBRU Dermot O'Leary says this means they've breached the agreement so union has no choice but to ballot for strike action:

  • Today FM image

    Workers At Dublin Bus To Be Balloted For Industrial Action

    Today FM image

    Taoiseach, Tanaiste not told of Tusla's role in Garda smear

    Today FM image

    KBC reaffirms commitment to Ireland

    Today FM image

    Off-Duty Garda Guilty Of Assaulting Two Women

  • Today FM image

    Irish Lad Has A Tinder Nightmare On Dublin Bus

    Today FM image

    Rescued Irish Golden Retrievers Can't Be Split Up

    Today FM image

    This Unfortunately Named Unicorn Could Never Be Sold In Ireland

    Today FM image

    Wonder Woman Sinead Kane's 7 Marathons, 7 Continents in 7...

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos