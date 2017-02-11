Trump says he may introduce "brand new" travel ban

Close
US President Donald Trump says he is determined to press ahead with his travel ban, saying he could draw up new official papers on it by Monday.
Judges are still blocking his policy which stops anyone from seven mainly Muslim countries from entering the US, but a new executive order could dodge that.
The US president told reporters his administration has "a lot of options" to achieve its aim of restricting immigration from seven mainly Muslim countries.
But the President told reporters on Air Force One there are no plans to escalate the current legal fight to the Supreme Court:
Protesters - like this man in New York last night - are unhappy about the ban: