Trump says he may introduce "brand new" travel ban

President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House in Washington | Image: Evan Vucci AP/Press Association Images

US President may not appeal suspension to Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump says he is determined to press ahead with his travel ban, saying he could draw up new official papers on it by Monday.



Judges are still blocking his policy which stops anyone from seven mainly Muslim countries from entering the US, but a new executive order could dodge that.

The US president told reporters his administration has "a lot of options" to achieve its aim of restricting immigration from seven mainly Muslim countries.

But the President told reporters on Air Force One there are no plans to escalate the current legal fight to the Supreme Court:

Protesters - like this man in New York last night - are unhappy about the ban: