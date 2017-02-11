Love it? Like it!

WATCH: Japan's PM left shaken by Trump's handshake

by Today FM  11th Feb 2017  10:34
Today FM image

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe grimaces after Trump handshake

19 awkward seconds that shook the world

A 19 second Donald Trump handshake has left Japan's Prime Minister looking a little... shaken.

What is being described as one of the most awkward moments of Donald Trump's presidency so far happened as he posed for photos at the White House with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Japanese leader suggested they shake hands for the cameras, but then President Trump simply wouldn't let go, for a whole 19 seconds.

As Trump finally released his grip, Mr Abe visibly grimaced with embarrassment - sparking a flurry of social media comments and memes. 


