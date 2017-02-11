Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

11:00 - 14:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Volunteers join battle to save stranded whales in New Zealand

by Today FM  11th Feb 2017  10:55
Today FM image

Image: @BarryWhyte85 on Twitter

Hundreds of pilot whales beached on south island

Volunteers in New Zealand have managed to save around 100 pilot whales that swam aground on a remote beach on Friday.

300 of the animals have already died at Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island, in one of the country's worst mass strandings.

New Zealand's TV3 reporter Mitch McCann says the situation got worse this morning:


These tourists are among those who've been digging sand and trying to keep the animals wet:


  • Today FM image

    Volunteers join battle to save stranded whales in New Zealand

    Today FM image

    WATCH: Japan's PM left shaken by Trump's handshake

    Today FM image

    Trump says he may introduce "brand new" travel ban

    Today FM image

    Workers At Dublin Bus To Be Balloted For Industrial Action

  • Today FM image

    Irish Lad Has A Tinder Nightmare On Dublin Bus

    Today FM image

    Rescued Irish Golden Retrievers Can't Be Split Up

    Today FM image

    Zappone Says Revealing Reasons For McCabe Meeting...

    Today FM image

    Citroen Surf Reports

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos